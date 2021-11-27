Callan Capital LLC Sells 358 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $168.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.