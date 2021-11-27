Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

