Canaccord Genuity Trims Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Target Price to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE NSR opened at C$9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$512.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.93. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

