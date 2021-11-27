Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson Sells 28,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total value of C$1,494,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,647,757.98.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$953,911.80.

On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00.

On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00.

TSE CNQ opened at C$52.46 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$28.67 and a 1-year high of C$55.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.27. The firm has a market cap of C$61.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.90.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.