Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $33.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

