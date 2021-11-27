Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.00 ($77.27).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €60.06 ($68.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Cancom has a 52 week low of €42.68 ($48.50) and a 52 week high of €64.14 ($72.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €56.65 and its 200 day moving average is €53.35. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

