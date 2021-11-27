Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CSUI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,074. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Cannabis Suisse has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15.

Cannabis Suisse Company Profile

Cannabis Suisse Corp. engages in the cultivation and distribution of recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils in Switzerland. The company sells its products through a distribution network of retailers and online shops under the Swiss4Life retail brand. The company was formerly known as Geant Corp.

