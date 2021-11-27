Canton Hathaway LLC Buys New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 323.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $672.87 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $708.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $725.93. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

