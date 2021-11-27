Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

