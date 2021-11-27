Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Decreases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

