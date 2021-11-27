Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $252.66 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $212.78 and a 52-week high of $266.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

