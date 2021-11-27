Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $175.52 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.63.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

