Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.68 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 5.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of AMD opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

