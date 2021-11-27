Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 131.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,476 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up about 1.6% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 242,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 67,998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 426.9% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 202,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 164,373 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17.

