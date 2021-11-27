Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 140.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.