Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,316,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,543,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 107,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

