Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

GVIP stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52-week low of $84.91 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.19.

