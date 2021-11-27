Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.27

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.27 and traded as low as $12.49. Capcom shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 50,449 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

