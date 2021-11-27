Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $226.23 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

