Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 152 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.24. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $191.85 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

