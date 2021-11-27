Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

ABT opened at $125.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The company has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

