Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,015,000 after buying an additional 94,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Shares of APD opened at $293.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.98 and a 200-day moving average of $286.44. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

