Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 161,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $24,570,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,128,633 shares of company stock valued at $78,341,788. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.