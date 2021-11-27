Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 416 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $342.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.08 and its 200 day moving average is $363.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

