Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 681 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

