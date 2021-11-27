Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,055 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,606 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

NYSE PNC opened at $200.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.53. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.77 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

