Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,125 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,853,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 698.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 97,442 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

