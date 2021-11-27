CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $75.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $75.98 million. CareDx reported sales of $58.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $292.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $293.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $341.59 million, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $350.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,520. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 152.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 83,171 shares during the period.

CDNA opened at $42.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -121.06 and a beta of 0.52. CareDx has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

