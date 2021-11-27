Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY opened at $196.99 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $128.35 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.36.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

