CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $145.75 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

