Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.45. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 85,676 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

