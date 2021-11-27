CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Acquires C$22,141.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sean Washchuk acquired 350 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,141.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at C$3,315,266.82.

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 250,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,717. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.01. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$57.12 and a 52 week high of C$75.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.00.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

