Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.07 Million

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report sales of $309.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.00 million and the lowest is $283.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $33.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 812.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $411,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9,327.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 335,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $48.69 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.16.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
