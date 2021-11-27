Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 138 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 64,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

IWM stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $180.32 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

