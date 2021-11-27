Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives $59.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.74. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,311 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 185,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

