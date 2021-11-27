Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLBT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $10,209,000.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

