Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the October 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cemtrex by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,468 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the first quarter worth $133,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 156,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,625. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

