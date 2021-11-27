Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CEY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 134 ($1.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 124.20 ($1.62).

CEY stock opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.43. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

