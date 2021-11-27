Central Garden & Pet to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

