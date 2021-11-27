CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in CF Industries by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

