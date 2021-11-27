ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

CHPT opened at $25.82 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

