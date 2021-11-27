Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BVH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 70,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 34.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 64,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,158 in the last ninety days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

BVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

