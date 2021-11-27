Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 402,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $65.14 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $319.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.