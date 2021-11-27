Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNCE opened at $8.13 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $416.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

