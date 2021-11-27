Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $437.88

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.88 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.73). Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at GBX 515 ($6.73), with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £268.50 million and a PE ratio of 25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 511.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 437.88.

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.