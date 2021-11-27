Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stake Raised by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Chewy were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,469.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.