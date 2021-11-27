Chi Gastoken (CHI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49,346.00

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $224,168.38 and approximately $49,346.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 128% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

