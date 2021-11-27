China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,760,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHNC stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,084,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,753,844. China Infrastructure Construction has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

China Infrastructure Construction Company Profile

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of cement. It produces ready-mixed concrete for developers and the construction industry. The company was founded on February 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

