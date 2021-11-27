Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.86

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.86 and traded as low as $13.80. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

