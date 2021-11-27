Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock remained flat at $$12,182.25 during trading hours on Friday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $8,400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12,466.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11,843.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10,926.11.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.